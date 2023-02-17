Reviewing Getaround (NYSE:GETR) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HyreCar and Getaround’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar -46.03% -1,016.64% -128.82% Getaround N/A N/A -0.10%

Volatility and Risk

HyreCar has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

62.9% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HyreCar and Getaround’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $39.89 million 0.14 -$25.95 million ($0.81) -0.22 Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

Getaround has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HyreCar.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HyreCar and Getaround, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 0 1 0 3.00 Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00

HyreCar currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 3,048.15%. Getaround has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 392.42%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Getaround.

Summary

Getaround beats HyreCar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HyreCar

HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a car-sharing marketplace. It also offers the renting of vehicle and other vehicle rental related services. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

