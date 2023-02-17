Reviewing Getaround (NYSE:GETR) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares HyreCar and Getaround’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HyreCar
|-46.03%
|-1,016.64%
|-128.82%
|Getaround
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.10%
Volatility and Risk
HyreCar has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares HyreCar and Getaround’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HyreCar
|$39.89 million
|0.14
|-$25.95 million
|($0.81)
|-0.22
|Getaround
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.62 million
|N/A
|N/A
Getaround has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HyreCar.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HyreCar and Getaround, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HyreCar
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Getaround
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
HyreCar currently has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 3,048.15%. Getaround has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 392.42%. Given HyreCar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Getaround.
Summary
Getaround beats HyreCar on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About HyreCar
HyreCar, Inc. engages in the operation of a car-sharing marketplace. It also offers the renting of vehicle and other vehicle rental related services. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
About Getaround
Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
