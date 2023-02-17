Ribbon Finance Price Down 2% Over Last Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $77.42 million and $728,552.88 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00431957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,809.74 or 0.28613587 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.