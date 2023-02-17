Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.22

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.22 and traded as high as C$41.51. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$41.25, with a volume of 50,207 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCH. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84.

Richelieu Hardware Increases Dividend

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4266848 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

