Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 1,972 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $85,762.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DT traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 793.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

