Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.46) to GBX 5,380 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

RIO stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.