Robert W. Bachman Sells 4,817 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,596.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of XM opened at $16.09 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

