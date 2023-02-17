Robert W. Baird Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $42.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

FLS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.56.

FLS opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $25,041,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $25,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

