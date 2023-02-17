Robert W. Baird Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $130.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $117.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Global Payments by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

