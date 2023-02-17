RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Trading Down 7.7%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 5,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 28,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

