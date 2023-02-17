Rocky Brands (RCKY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 17.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Brands

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $48,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.