Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $225.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $212.21 on Tuesday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60, a PEG ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,445,831,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

