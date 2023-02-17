Royal Bank of Canada Increases United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,100

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,025 ($12.44) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.17) target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,112 ($13.50).

United Utilities Group Price Performance

UU stock opened at GBX 1,035.50 ($12.57) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,037.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,019.36. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The company has a market cap of £7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,402.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 152.69 and a beta of 0.45.

United Utilities Group Cuts Dividend

About United Utilities Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 5,866.67%.

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Further Reading

