Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $58,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.87. 735,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,342. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $356.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,243,506 shares of company stock valued at $98,019,613. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

