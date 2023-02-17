Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 123,311 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,311 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

CSCO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,698,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,879,488. The company has a market capitalization of $208.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.