Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,334 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of IQVIA worth $133,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IQV stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.33. The company had a trading volume of 390,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average of $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94.
In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
