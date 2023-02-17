Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,334 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of IQVIA worth $133,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.33. The company had a trading volume of 390,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.97 and a 200-day moving average of $212.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.79.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

