Rubric Capital Management LP Has $59.63 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,927 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 3.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $59,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

WSC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.23. 932,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

