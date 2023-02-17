Rubric Capital Management LP Has $9.23 Million Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 248.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,602 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.65% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 540.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,451. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

