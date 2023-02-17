Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) PT Lowered to C$8.25 at Cormark

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Rupert Resources from C$8.45 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE:RUP opened at C$4.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,697,691.70. In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 361,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,697,691.70. Also, Director James Withall sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,083,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,254,058.35. Insiders have sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,464,400 in the last quarter.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

