Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $61.82.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,555,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after acquiring an additional 259,867 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.