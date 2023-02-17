Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.43.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$36.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Russel Metals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

