RV Capital AG Purchases 5,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

RV Capital AG increased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up about 17.0% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RV Capital AG owned approximately 0.80% of Wix.com worth $35,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wix.com by 116.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 95.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Wix.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Wix.com Company Profile

WIX stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. 126,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,638. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

