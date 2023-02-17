Safe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Safe has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $264.75 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $12.71 or 0.00052528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00212818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00099850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00056755 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004057 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000366 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 12.54846587 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

