Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $48.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

