Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $230.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $188.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.82.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.32 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 157.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 7,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

