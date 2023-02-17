Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $230.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $188.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $286.82.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $277.32 on Monday. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.88, for a total transaction of $1,542,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,664.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 157.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 7,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after purchasing an additional 181,772 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.