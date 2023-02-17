Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $18.81 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $18.81 million and $1,685.59 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.27 or 0.06906524 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00079711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00057395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00030374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

