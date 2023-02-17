Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Stake Raised by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.