Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of STNG traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.19. 2,239,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,767. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 497.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 216,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 179,838 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,266,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,539,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.