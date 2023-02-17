Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.45.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
RY stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$138.91. 1,219,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,655. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$144.15. The company has a market cap of C$192.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
