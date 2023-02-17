Scotiabank Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$146.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.45.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY stock traded up C$0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching C$138.91. 1,219,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,655. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$144.15. The company has a market cap of C$192.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$129.02.

Insider Activity

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.6999987 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.