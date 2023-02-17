Scotiabank Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$92.75. The company had a trading volume of 893,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$106.85. The company has a market cap of C$168.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 EPS for the current year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

