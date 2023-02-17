Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SEB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3,850.00. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,394.25.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

