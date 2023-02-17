Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Seaboard Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SEB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3,850.00. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,394.25.
About Seaboard
