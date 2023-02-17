Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP remained flat at $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.56. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

