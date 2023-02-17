Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Seanergy Maritime Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHIP remained flat at $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.56. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.