Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Caleres in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King cut their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $26.10 on Friday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $929.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $798.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.94 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Caleres by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,765,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,326,000 after acquiring an additional 81,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $625,953. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading

