Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.85 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Secret has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $17.85 million and approximately $26,299.85 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00588382 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $31,379.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

