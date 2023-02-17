Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $91.52 million and $2.06 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00403835 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,526,997.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

