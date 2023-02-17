SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.25 ($11.79).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($11.96) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.92) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 960 ($11.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.62) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 855.80 ($10.39) on Friday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,408 ($17.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 812.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 844.57. The firm has a market cap of £10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 247.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 739.64%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

