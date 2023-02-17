SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGRO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.62) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.96) to GBX 960 ($11.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 985 ($11.96) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.92) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,054.60 ($12.80).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Stock Down 0.3 %

LON SGRO opened at GBX 834 ($10.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 247.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 669.20 ($8.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,408 ($17.09). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 812.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 844.57.

SEGRO Increases Dividend

SEGRO Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 18.20 ($0.22) dividend. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.10. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is presently 739.64%.

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.