Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sempra by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Sempra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $158.56. The company had a trading volume of 174,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.10. Sempra has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

