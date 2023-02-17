Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 91,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,877. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.