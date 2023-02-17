Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Service Co. International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 79.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Stories

