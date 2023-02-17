Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,319 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.24% of Viasat worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.9% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viasat by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

