Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,613,000 after buying an additional 229,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.3% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 517,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,580,000 after buying an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $182.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

