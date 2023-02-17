Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.42.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,874 shares of company stock valued at $190,918,015. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $738.89 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $768.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $671.68 and its 200 day moving average is $622.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.