Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 11,930 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.
Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
