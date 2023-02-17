Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 17,810 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 65,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,031,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 871,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $101.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.