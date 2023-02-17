Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 269 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in NVR by 64.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,063.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,500.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,907.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4,482.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $89.09 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total transaction of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,927 shares of company stock worth $20,690,321. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

