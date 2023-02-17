Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,481 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,481 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 502,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 276,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.4 %

PGR stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,069. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.