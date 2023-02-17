Shell (NYSE:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 3,000

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shares of SHEL traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,043,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,019. Shell has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

