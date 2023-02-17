Shift4 Payments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,363 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 138% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,837 put options.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
NYSE FOUR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.56. 567,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,337. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.