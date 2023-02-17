Shift4 Payments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,363 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 138% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,837 put options.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.56. 567,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,337. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

