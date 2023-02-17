Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.17) to GBX 1,158 ($14.06) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.57) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.11) to GBX 864 ($10.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,110.29 ($13.48).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,002.50 ($12.17) on Wednesday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,202 ($14.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,824.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 831.80.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

