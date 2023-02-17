Short Interest in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Declines By 12.0%

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,700 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $106.91 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.01.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $39,034.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $789,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,929 shares of company stock valued at $941,929. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also

